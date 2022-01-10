Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wipro by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.