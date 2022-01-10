Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $463,684.20 and $109,285.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,816.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.24 or 0.07370876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00303110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.81 or 0.00870009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00068107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00436692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00254318 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.