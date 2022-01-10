X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of XFOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.