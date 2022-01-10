Xponance Inc. Buys 950 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 28.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 65.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at $3,739,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of NCNO opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

