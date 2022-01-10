Xponance Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.30 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

