Xponance Inc. Purchases New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

DT Midstream stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.