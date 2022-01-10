Xponance Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $99.38 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

