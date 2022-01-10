Xponance Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Spire by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spire by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 143,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

