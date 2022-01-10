YENTEN Price Tops $0.0026 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $109,191.30 and $556.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,508.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.67 or 0.07465063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00311615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.00891964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00070319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00458225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00257288 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

