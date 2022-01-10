Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

