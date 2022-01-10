YUMMY Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $41,992.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,876,623,951 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

