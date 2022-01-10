Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report sales of $732.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.40 million and the highest is $759.60 million. Green Plains posted sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 792,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.