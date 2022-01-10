Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $26.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.37 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,473. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $872.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,221,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

