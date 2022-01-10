Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

