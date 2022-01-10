Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $150.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.10 billion and the lowest is $149.20 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $571.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.24. 274,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,650. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $400.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.