Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

XFOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

