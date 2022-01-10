Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $548.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

