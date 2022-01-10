Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will post $66.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the lowest is $66.36 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $248.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $17,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

CWAN stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

