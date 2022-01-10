Zacks: Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,000. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.