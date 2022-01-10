Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post $8.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce earnings per share of $8.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.85 and the lowest is $7.59. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $8.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.04. 321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.44.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

