Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 15,249,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,769,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
