Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $695.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.90 million and the highest is $839.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

