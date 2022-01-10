Zacks: Analysts Expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RGF opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

