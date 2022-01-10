Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 118,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.