Zacks: Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 987,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,111. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

