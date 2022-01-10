Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $264.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

