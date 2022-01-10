Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 738.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

EQNR stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,995. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

