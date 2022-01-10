Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 22,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,108. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

