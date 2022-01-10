Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 1,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,900. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a PE ratio of 174.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

