Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

TCBI opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

