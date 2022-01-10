Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $23.74 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $747.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

