Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to post sales of $168.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.18 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $707.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.
WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
