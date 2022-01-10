Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to post sales of $168.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.18 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $707.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.