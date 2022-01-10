Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.05.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

