Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $101.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.60 million and the lowest is $100.27 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $48.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $399.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.08 million to $401.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $405.35 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

