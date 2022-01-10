Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $76.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.44 million to $76.66 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $67.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $302.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $303.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $315.92 million, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $324.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 864,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

