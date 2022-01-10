Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AYLA. Maxim Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.16. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

