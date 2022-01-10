Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

