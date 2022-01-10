Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,646 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,919 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.