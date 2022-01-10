Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $242.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.