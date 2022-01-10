Zacks Investment Research Downgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

