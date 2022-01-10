Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Sell

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $918.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

