Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Sell

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.87) to €29.50 ($33.44) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of AXAHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 59,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,525. AXA has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

