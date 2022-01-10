Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.57.

CMA stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $97.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.