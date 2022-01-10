Zacks Investment Research Lowers eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Sell

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

EFTR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

