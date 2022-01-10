Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ULCC. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.24.

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,840.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

