Zacks Investment Research Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
