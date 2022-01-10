Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85. Vontier has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after buying an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

