Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Buy

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

PINE stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

