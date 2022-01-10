Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

LIND stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $916.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $220,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.