Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

PAYO opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.